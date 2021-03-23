At least 56 students of Lubiri Secondary School have been arrested and detained for striking against corporal punishments on Sunday.

The students say that their strike started when a teacher they identified as Benjamin Mulondo beat one of their colleagues severely for failing to present a song on HIV/AIDS.

“The teacher asked us to prepare a song creating awareness about HIV/AIDS but some students were not ready, the teacher said that everyone who wasn’t ready should go in front and he started beating them, one student collapsed but he continued to beat her, which sparked off the protest,” a student who preferred anonymity so that he can speak freely told this website.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire confirmed the incident and said police are currently holding 56 students, including 3 senior four candidates and 53 senior six candidates who will be charged for destroying school property while protesting. Owoyesigire said that the accused teacher was on run – by press time but police had taken an interest in the matter and investigations had started.

“We interviewed the students and our officers were able to establish that the cause of the uprising was because of a teacher’s insult and thus is what we are investigating. Some of the students will be charged with malicious damage to school property,” Owoyesigire said.

Even before this incident, students at Lubiri SS have been complaining about the degrading standards at the school, including teachers using vulgar language, bad food, and poorly maintained accommodation facilities.