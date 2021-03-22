The Uganda National Examinations Board(UNEB) has warned teachers against teaching primary seven candidates after briefing them.

The remarks come as candidates are in their final preparation stages for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

PLE officially starts this Friday March 26, with the briefing of the candidates after which they will write their examinations on March 30 and 31, 2021.

Jennifer Kalule,the principal public relations officer UNEB, said they don’t expect classes to take place after the briefing of the candidates adding that any such action will be regarded as an examination malpractice.

Kalule said that 749,811 candidates registered for PLE, to be conducted from 14,300 examination centres.

She said 68.4 % of these candidates are funded by the government under the Universal Primary Education Program (UPE) and of the total candidature, 53% are females and 47% are males.

“UNEB strongly warns all persons who are contemplating involvement in any form of examination malpractice, that the Board will be very harsh with them,”she warned in a statement.

She noted that the board is aware that there are some people who have been vending fake PLE papers on the streets.

“We caution the public not to be duped into such erroneous engagements. We would also like to warn the public against circulating anything purported to be an examination paper either through social media or any other means,”said Kalule.