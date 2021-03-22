Ruparelia Group under its real estate development arm Meera Investments over the weekend officially launched Bukoto Living, a nine-floor condominium home project in Kampala.

According to a statement, Bukoto Living is situated at the confluence borders of Bukoto, Naguru, and Ntinda.

It has 27 units in a 2-3-4- and 5-bedroom configuration.

Sheena Ruparelia and Rajiv Ruparelia, the developers said that Bukoto Living is a unique lifestyle property with a swimming pool, roof top bar, terrace, restaurant and a recreational with a luxury living.

Sheena added that the building will be managed by Meera Investments.

Bukoto Living is surrounded by shopping facilities, hospitals, educational institutions, hotels and restaurants as well as places of worship coupled with luxurious views overlooking the whole of Kampala.

The developers described Bukoto Living as the perfect place to buy an apartment in Kampala for seasoned real estate investors and first time home buyers alike.

Also available is in these apartments is a 4-bedroom penthouse apartment kitchen.

The developers said all kitchens at Bukoto Living, comes with stylish finished with natural granite counters, stainless steel sinks while Kitchen Cabinets will have a touch of natural wood finish with under-mount soft closing hinges.