Local artiste, Ronald Mayinja, has expressed his readiness to lobby for entertainment industry, if given a ministry in Museveni’s government.

The entertainment sector has been closed for almost a year since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Mayinja composed a campaign song for NRM’s Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the last election after falling out with the National Unity Platform.

His song however placed him in the cross hairs of opposition supporters who accused him of hoodwinking them shortly after,he was officially unveiled as a member of NUP.

Mayinja said he doesn’t regret leaving the opposition because he was tired of insults and false accusations.

“I don’t regret joining NRM and now what I am praying for is that I want the president to give us an entertainment ministry and that’s the only thing I pray for so that our money comes straight to the right people. We don’t need to depend on only handouts,”he said during NBS TV’s Uncut Show .

Mayinja noted that if given a ministry in Museveni’s government he is ready to serve the people adding that he has a number things he would want to do to make Uganda a better country.

“If given a ministry I can’t refuse because I want to bring change and I want to work for my country. I need to transform the entertainment industry and I also need to serve the people irrespective of their political ideology. I am ready to serve if given a chance,”he said.

He said he supported President Museveni unconditionally adding that he believes that he (the president) has a lot things to do for the people of Uganda.

Last year Mayinja claimed that when he was summoned to shake Museveni’s hands, they also had a quick dialogue with Museveni the issue.

According to Mayinja, in that meeting he told the president his plans and provided suggestions on how to create a ministry for artistes.

” I just hinted on it and he replied in affirmative. I am still not sure I achieved my goal but I will be happy if he worked on it,” Mayinja said.