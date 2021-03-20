Kawempe North Member of Parliament elect Mohammad Ssegirinya has dismissed allegations he lacks academic qualifications for the position.

In a video update on Twitter, Ssegirinya claimed that he is fully equipped with his academic documents but will not reveal them until a certain stage when the case is “ripe”.

Ssegirinya said claimed those accusing him of lacking the proper academic documents are only trapping him to reveal his real documents but he will not fall for it.

“I am very clever, I have my papers and would have put them out already, but I know those accusing me have no evidence so I am waiting for them to show their evidence, then I will also reveal mine,” he said.

“They want me to put out my papers then they use them against me. I am very alert, and will not fall for their game. They have done so many things but have failed because I am not easily cowed,” he added.

The Uganda National Examination Board(UNEB) has questioned the authenticity of the academic documents Ssegirinya submitted for nomination.

UNEB says that Ssegirinya submitted documents that belong to Sarah Nampiima at O-level while at A-level, he submitted documents that belong to Maureen Nabadda.

In a letter dated March 17, 2021, Peter Anywar, writing on behalf of the executive secretary UNEB Dan Odongo, noted: “We have checked in our records and our findings are as follows; Candidate U005/054(2017) is Nampiima Sarah who sat at Mengo secondary school, not Ssegirinya Richard sitting at Pimbas secondary school,” he noted.”