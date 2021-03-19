The Uganda National Examination Board(UNEB) has questioned the authenticity of the academic documents Muhammad Ssegirinya, the newly elected member of parliament for Kawempe North, submitted for nomination.

Ssegirinya who stood on the National Unity Platform ticket defeated incumbent Latif Ssebagala in the last parliamentary election.

However, we understand that one of contestants he defeated petitioned UNEB, challenging Ssegirinya’s documents.

UNEB now says that Ssegirinya submitted documents that belong to Sarah Nampiima at O-level while at A-level, he submitted documents that belong to Maureen Nabadda.

In a letter dated March 17, 2021, Peter Anywar, writing on behalf of the executive secretary UNEB Dan Odongo, noted: “We have checked in our records and our findings are as follows; Candidate U005/054(2017) is Nampiima Sarah who sat at Mengo secondary school not Ssegirinya Richard sitting at Pimbas secondary school,”he noted.”

The letter added: “The candidate U005/754 is Nabadda Maureen who sat at Mengo Secondary school not Ssegirinya Richard at Pimbas secondary school.”

The Presidential Elections Act 2005, the Parliamentary Elections Act of 2005 and the Local Government Elections (amendment) Act 2005, require all prospective aspirants for positions of the President, Members of Parliament and district chairpersons to have completed a minimum formal education of advanced level standard by UNEB or its equivalent.

Ahead of the 2021 general elections, UNEB issued a circular to all the political aspirants to verify their academic documents.

The aspirants were required to submit copies of their certificates to be verified, an introductory letter from the respective schools, a copy of the National ID in addition to paying Shs 600,000 as verification fee.

Through his lawyers Alaka and company advocate,Ssegirinya who used the name of Ssegirinya Richard (he later converted to Islam) at the time submitted his academic credentials for verification.

This new development means that Ssegirinya’s election hangs in balance and if challenged in court, he could be thrown out.