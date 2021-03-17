Rubaga South Member of Parliament, Kato Lubwama, has said that the struggle to liberate Uganda can’t be led by a group of people he described as “thugs” that have been looting Ugandans in different parts of the country.

Lubwama claimed that the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has initiated a party which is full of thugs and indiscipline people who are intolerant to other people’s views.

The comical Lubwama is among the MPs who did not survive NUP onslaught in Kampala.

Lubwama, who was defeated by NUP flag bearer Mukasa Aloysious in Rubaga South, alleged that Bobi Wine’s supporters have threatened to assassinate him because of his political views.

Lubwama made the remarks on a local TV while discussing the future of the entertainment industry that has been closed for almost a year.

He said some of the people who have been abducted by the security agencies are innocent but most of them are thieves that have been robbing Ugandans in different parts of the country.

“They got an opportunity to use NUP symbols to steal Ugandans.I hate NUP because it’s full of thugs,”he stated.

Lubwama said that what’s hurt him is that NUP supporters think that other people don’t have a right to live in Uganda.

“For me I support Besigye. Why can’t you respect me because of that? Why do have to use social media to abuse and insult me?”he queried.

He applauded Dr Besigye, the former FDC president for building what he described as “a strong and sensible opposition” adding that this time round without Besigye, there will no opposition.

“I can only ask forgiveness from Kizza Besigye for not being sensible enough. We beg you for forgiveness and we ask you to forgive us because you have created a strong and a sensible opposition,”he said.

He claimed that the opposition, under NUP, is too poor to lead the struggle to liberate this country.

He lashed at Bobi Wine for being misled by people who surround him noting that they don’t have any plan for this country other than misleading Ugandans.

“Last time he went on the street which was very good but he was first advised by Hon (Mubarak) Munyagwa who told him ‘lead by example so that the rest of Uganda follow suit'”.

He questioned Bobi Wine for taking pictures with the people he described as goons, instead of focusing on the issues that affect Ugandans.