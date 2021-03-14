He hails from a prominent family. He is the polar opposite of his flamboyant brother. He is humble, shy and rarely looks people in the eye as he talks to them.

He is a multi-millionaire.

Haruna Ssentongo prefers to work quietly in the shadows of his older brother, Hamis Kiggundu.

Yet over the years, he has amassed a fortune that many people, who have worked for generations, can only dream of.

Ssentongo said he started like many traders, in petty trade dealing in ladies’ bags and garments.

Back then as a university student, I used to import garments and bags from USA, Thailand, Vietnam, China, among other countries and sold them in Uganda, DR Congo, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan,” he told The Nile Post.

“When I made some money, I branched off into real estate brokerage focusing on commercial and industrial sales, leasing, investment sales and complimentary real estate services within Uganda.”

Ssentongo is now big player in commercial and residential properties sector in Kampala.

Ssentongo’s real estate appetite started out on the slummy outskirts of Kampala at Wandegeya Kubiri, along Bombo road. Thats where he built Haruna Towers.

The property was a Launchpad that has seen him accumulate property worth billions of shillings.

Soon, he moved to upscale locations like Ntinda, where he build the gigantic Haruna Shopping Mall.

Later he moved to downtown Kampala, constructing Nakayiza market and apartments both in Mengo, Kisenyi. He has since added Segawa market on Mwanga II Road.

Ssentongo also owns Queen’s Supermarket with a fast foods restaurant and bakery, which occupy three floors on Ham Shopping Grounds. The grounds are owned by his brother, Hamis Kiggundu.

In 2016, Ssentongo ventured into the mineral water industry. His installed a water bottling plant at Nakatema Nsangi which now produces 210,000 bottles of mineral water daily.

He is not done yet.

Recently, sources say he acquired prime land in Nakasero valued at $2 million, land in Kisenyi worth $ 3 million, a building in Nakivubo worth $ 25 million and land in Munyonyo worth $ 2 million.

He owes his success to his army of loyal employees.

“We have an extremely talented group of experts in commercial and residential brokerage, finance, property development and management,” he said.

“The dedication of our management team and support staff, coupled with the firm’s capabilities, gives us the flexibility to give competent solutions for the country’s corporate clients.”

At Haruna Enterprises, Ssentongo said, senior management is involved in every project.

“The personal approach has enabled us to stand above the crowd and maintain long term relationships with an enviable list of satisfied clients and customers,” he said.

Ssentongo said his businesses now employ more than 1000 people and his annual turnover is $4 million (which is roughly Shs 15 billion).

“My ambition is to employ more than 20,000 people,” he said.