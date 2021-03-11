Rubaga South outgoing legislator, Kato Lubwama, has said that he was not hurt by his loss in the January 14th Parliamentary elections.

Lubwama lost his Rubaga division South seat to National Unity Platform’s Aloysious Mukasa Gold, who garnered 49,501 votes compared to Lubwama’s 2,799.

Speaking to NBS UNCUT, Kato Lubwama said that he has moved on from politics and already chasing big money deals.

“I am tired of people. I just want to enjoy myself. People should know what Kato Lubwama is. Parliament money is only a drop in the ocean, those NUP boys think that there is money in Parliament,” a bellicose Lubwama said.

Speaking on his loss, Lubwama said that he doesn’t believe that people of Rubaga South were tired of him, he said it was just a political wave.

“They didn’t vote me out because they don’t want me, they wanted to win. Bobi Wine told them that he is taking them to Entebbe State House,” Lubwama said.

Lubwama said that his lifestyle will not be affected by the election loss, because he has made all his wealth from arts and not politics.

” I changed address and it is okay, I am chasing billions of money, in fact, don’t talk to me if you don’t have a billion,” he said.