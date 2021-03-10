Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has advised that for the “Civil Disobedience” plan by National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) to work, he must first stand down from the presidency of his party.

Lukwago made the statements during the Barometer talk show on NBS TV on Tuesday.

According to Lukwago, civil disobedience would not be fruitful unless there are no party lines drawn.

“I would like to advise that parties should not separate us from the aims of the struggle. When you decide to front only your party ahead of civil disobedience, then it will not work. That is why we chose to go ahead with people’s government with Dr. Kizza Besigye,” Lukwago stated.

He called upon Bobi Wine to take the example of Dr. Kizza Besigye who stood down from his position as party president of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) during the walk-to-work protests in order to galvanize the struggle and include other stakeholders.

“I would like to implore Bobi Wine in good faith to take the lessons of Besigye. When we were starting walk-to-work protests, Dr. Besigye stood down from FDC presidency to handle the encumbrances of the struggle and bring parties together. I pray that Bobi Wine thinks deeply on this matter so that he will allow the struggle to separate itself from NUP as a party. There are no party cards in defiance, let us differentiate the struggle from NUP,” Lukwago added.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Bobi Wine announced his party’s next course of action.

“I am here to announce that we are on our own. We have brought the case to the people of Uganda, and these must pass judgment on this matter,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that when President Museveni could not find justice in the courts of law after losing an election he took up arms and led hundreds of Ugandans in the bush, but NUP will not be resorting to violent means.

“Ours is going to be peaceful but very assertive. Our philosophy also stands firm that people power is stronger than people in power. Ugandans must rise to the occasion and resist General Museveni and his regime of blood, using non-violent and lawful means,” Kyagulanyi said.

“The constitution of Uganda under article 29, gives us the right to protest peacefully! I call upon all Ugandans to march to the respective electoral commission offices in your areas of residence and those elsewhere to protest peacefully in any way they see fit as long as it is peaceful.”

Kyagulanyi said that they are going to protest against President Museveni on four grounds, which are;

• a rigged election we won by 54.19% as per these DR forms

• the abductions–the forces must bring our people back dead or alive

• the detention of our people for their conscience

• trying civilians in military courts.