Joint Police and UPDF operations in the city and its outskirts have led to the arrest of over 30 people involved in protests against President Museveni’s leadership.

Police on Monday warned the opposition against mobilising the public to stage anti-Museveni protests.

However, groups of people carrying placards denouncing the President Museveni’s leadership on Tuesday took to the streets to protest.

The groups also moving with megaphones asked members of the public to join them in “swearing in the truly elected president.”

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, a joint force of the police and the military swung into action arresting 31 protesters.

“A group of 31 people was arrested from different parts of Kampala and charged with inciting violence. They are currently detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala,”Owoyesigyire said.

The deputy army spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki said they will continue their presence until they are sure of the safety of Ugandans.

Joint operations to keep the country safe shall continue until we are sure Ugandans and their properties are safe,”Akiiki said.

On Monday, posters written on “Museveni Tajja Kulayira” which loosely translates as “Museveni will not swear-in” were pinned in various parts of the city by a pressure group that calls itself Time is Now.

The group said they will not allow President Museveni be sworn in for another term in May.

The developments come at a time when National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine declared himself the winner of the January 14 presidential election.

Kyagulanyi asked his supporters to reclaim his 54.19% victory that he said was robbed from him by the Electoral Commission.

The comments by Kyagulanyi have since been interpreted by many as one that calls for protests by his supporters in a bid to reclaim what he termed as his victory.