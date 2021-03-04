President Yoweri Museveni has received the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Sudan General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan who paid a courtesy call on him at State House Entebbe.

General Fattah who is the current chairman of the regional body Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), is also the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan.

The visiting Sudanese leader Abdel Fattah congratulated President Museveni for his victory in the recently concluded elections in Uganda describing him as an inspiring leader in the region and Africa.

“I wish to say congratulations to you, the people of Uganda and the entire region upon winning the recent elections. You are an inspiring leader in the region and Africa,” he said.

President Museveni and his guest discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the two countries Uganda and the Republic of Sudan as well as regional matters.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Sam Kutesa and senior government officials attended the meeting.

Gen Burhan leads the Transitional Military Council (TMC) that overthrew President Omar al- Bashir last year following mass protests against his 30-year grip on power.

Last year, the Sudanese leader visited Museveni at the Mbale State Lodge and during the meeting, President Museveni urged the warring factions to solve the impasse in Sudan.

“In Uganda, we experienced this and we lost a lot of development time. The best way, therefore, is to agree and move in a democratic way. I am happy to hear that Sudan is moving in this direction and we wish the very best to this government in charge of the transition,”Museveni said after the July 14 meeting.

Later that year, the transitional government in Sudan signed a landmark peace agreement with 13 rebel groups at a function held in Juba, the neighboring South Sudan capital.