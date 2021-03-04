The Tanzania drugs authority is investigating a company that has reportedly been collecting urine from pregnant women to make human medicine, local newspaper The Citizen reports.

The Tanzania Medicines and Drugs Authority (TMDA) is quoted as saying it does not recognise and has never registered Polai (Tz) Co Ltd – the company said to be behind the business.

The Citizen newspaper reported that its investigation showed the collection of the urine was being done secretly.

It quoted an employee of the company admitting to getting the urine from pregnant women for production of drugs to treat conditions associated with infertility.

There is no scientific evidence to show that urine has any medical benefits.

The TMDA said it would take necessary action once it completes investigations.

Source: BBC