Police in Kampala is hunting for the newly elected Busiro North Member of Parliament, Paul Nsubuga for allegedly stealing a Kabiriti phone loaded with mobile money totalling to Shs 4.5 million.

Nsubuga who contested on the National Unity Platform ticket defeated Dennis Galabuzi Ssozi (NRM) in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

Nsubuga was captured on CCTV camera taking off with a phone that belongs to a mobile agent in Kampala, an act which was described as shameful both to him and the party.

According to the agent, the matter was reported to the police but up to now nothing much has been done to ensure that he is brought to book.

“As I was serving him, the man (Nsubuga) entered the shop pretending to be one of our customers, holding a Nokia phone,he sat in that chair as we work upon him.We later deposited the money in his Mobile account, after he stood up and place a news paper on the Mobile Money phone that was on the table here,”the agent narrated.

“As I was working upon another customer,I turned around only to realise that the Mobile Money phone has been taken,”

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson,Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident adding that a complaint has been filed at the police station.

He said they are looking for Nsubuga to answer the charges against him.

“He (Nsubuga) was captured on the CCTV camera stealing a phone loaded with mobile money worth Shs 4.5 million which was later withdrawn. If you happen to see the evidence, you can get convinced that he is the one,”he said.

However in a phone interview, Nsubuga refuted the incident noting that he was in that area because he is also owns a shop along the same street.

“I have never seen those ladies and I would like to meet them because many people have used all sorts of tactics to spoil my name. I have paid Shs 10 million in such claims,”he noted.