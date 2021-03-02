There was drama at All Saints Church in Nakasero, Kampala as relatives fought for the body of deceased lawyer Bob Kasango on Tuesday morning.

Kasango died of heart failure at Luzira prison where he has been incarcerated for the last three years and Tuesday, there was a requiem service at All Saints Church in Kampala from where hell broke loose.

As the service ended, Kasango’s relatives from the mother and father’s side who had been patiently waiting outside the church gathered near an A-Plus funeral van.

When the pallbearers tried to put the casket in the van, the relatives grabbed and carried it towards a waiting truck.

There was however chaos as relatives from Kasango’s wife’s side faced off with their colleagues from the lawyer’s parents.

Led by his wife Nice Bitarabeho Kasango and eldest son Samora Paul Kasango, the relatives tried to stop the other side from taking the casket but it was too late as they were overpowered and casket loaded onto a waiting truck that drove off at terrific speed.

Speaking to journalists later, the relatives from Kasango’s parents’ side said they could not allow him be buried at the wife’s ancestral grounds.

“Kasango is a Japadhola from Tororo district and not a Mutooro. Why should he be buried at his wife’s ancestral home? He is my son and has been looking after me. I, therefore, can’t allow him be buried anywhere else apart from his ancestral home,” said Rose Kabise, Kasango’s mother.

Okello becomes Kasango

Speaking during the fracas, Immaculate Alweny, a sister to the deceased said he was born Bob Okello but got the name Kasango from one of his uncles.

“The day he was born is the day his uncle, an athlete called Kasango died. After the death, they named him Kasango. That name should therefore not confuse anybody because he is a Japadhola,” Immaculate Alweny said.

The family members said Kasango’s body will be laid to rest at Wekusi village, Karandi parish , Kirewa sub-county in Tororo district, contrary to earlier plans of burying him in Fort Portal later on Thursday.