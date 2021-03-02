A female journalist attached to Daily Monitor Publications has once again been blocked while going about her duties for turning up while wearing a pair of trousers.

Rachel Mabala, a photographer with Daily Monitor has been known for her love for trousers which she is on record for saying makes her work easy.

However, yesterday while covering students who were reporting for school following the opening of learning centers, Mabala faced an uphill task trying to navigate her way into three schools.

Mabala was first blocked by the administration of Rubaga Girls School, then St Peters Nsambya, and later at Lubiri SS, all claiming she was not allowed office trousers.

“I had to take photos of students reporting for school as senior four candidate classes were starting their examinations,” a disappointed Mabala expressed.

This is not the first time Mabala has been discriminated against over her choice of dress code despite being very decent.

In June 2019, Mabala was blocked from taking pictures during a requiem service of the former premier Apollo Nsibambi at Namirembe cathedral when she showed up in a black office trouser suit.