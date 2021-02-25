By Samuel Muhimba

A woman operating a mobile money business has been shot dead and her money taken in Entebbe, Wakiso district.

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Police, has identified the deceased as Nambi Bogiya (30).

According to ASP Owoyesigyire, the incident happened on Wednesday night at around 9:00pm a few metres from her rented house in Nalugala, Katabi town council.

“The police were informed about what happened and responded to the scene with a team of detectives, K9 and Flying Squad operatives” ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

The victim was allegedly trailed by a group of unknown assailants from her work place in Nalugala before she was shot dead and unspecified amount of money taken from her.

Owoyesigyire says three cartridge casings have since been recovered from the scene.

“They will be examined to establish the firearm used. The body of the deceased has been conveyed to City mortuary for a postmortem. Investigations into the murder by shooting are on. More details to follow,” he said.