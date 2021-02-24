The United States of America’s Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price has said that all individuals involved in the January 14th election malpractice and human rights violations in Uganda will be held accountable.

Price made these comments in a press briefing, when asked to comment about the National Unity Platform’s president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s decision to withdraw his election petition from the Supreme Court citing bias.

“We will consider a range of targeted options to hold accountable those members of the security forces responsible,” Price said.

Price reiterated that Uganda’s January 14th elections were marred by election irregularities and abuses by the government’s security services against opposition candidates and members of the civil society,before calling for investigations into what is happening in Uganda.

“We strongly urge independent, credible, impartial, and thorough investigations into these incidents,” Price said.

Price noted that although President Museveni and Uganda continue to play a regional role in some of the United States’ interests in the region as a troop-contributing country to AMISOM in Somalia in efforts to defeat Al-Shabab, the onus is on the United States to see that they don’t turn a deaf ear on human rights violations anywhere in the world.

“This goes to the point that we have now made even more times throughout this briefing, that we can pursue our interests and pursue our values at the same time. We are considering, as I said, a range of targeted options to hold accountable those who are responsible for what we saw in the context of Uganda’s elections, just as we continue to work with Uganda to pursue some of our mutual interests,” Price said.