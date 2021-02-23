The opposition Democratic Party has welcomed a decision by the National Unity Platform (NUP) party to withdraw the election petition challenging the victory of incumbent Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

According to the DP spokesperson Opiyo Lo Amanu, the decision by NUP shows they have realized how the court petition was not only a waste of time for the party but all Ugandans at large.

Opiyo made the statements in an interview with NBS TV on Tuesday.

“We congratulate them for realizing that they were wasting their time and that of Ugandans,” Opiyo said.

He said the DP was the first party to advise the NUP against seeking a court redress, but all the same, when they failed to heed the advice, they wished them well in court.

“We came out and said we would not go to court because we could not trust to find justice in a court where the judges are appointed by one of the parties in the case. We hope our colleagues in NUP would be dissuaded but it was never to happen and we wished them well in court,” he said.

He said the DP started the notion of public court and called upon NUP over the same.

However, for the public court to work efficiently, he said there would be a great need to enforce a coalition.

“The public court constitutes Ugandans as being justices and judges, while the advocates are those that seek to have changed. We must be united in this court to get justice in our favor as change seeking forces.”

Opiyo called upon NUP to come to the realization that they can never bring change by acting solely.

“We should limit egocentric tendencies that barred us from seeking a coalition before elections, now we have compared notes and have realized we cannot do it alone,” he said.

“This time around we ask NUP to come and work together in this public court,” he added.