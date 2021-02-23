Hussein Kashillingi, a lawyer on President Yoweri Museveni’s team that is handling the election petition has said that National Unity Platform’s president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine will be billed in billions of shillings for withdrawing election petition.

Kashillingi made these comments while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Tuesday.

“We are warming up for the costs, and they are in billions. We will be putting in our bill,” Kashillingi said.

On Monday, Kyagulanyi instructed his lawyers to withdraw a petition seeking to overturn President Museveni’s victory saying that “Owiny-Dollo’s court does not look like an institution that will give Ugandans justice.”

The singer-cum-politician said that the Supreme Court judges are biased with a pre-determined mind and therefore they will not continue with such a ‘mockery’ of the judiciary.

In his appearance on NBS TV, Museveni’s lawyer Kashillingi slammed Kyagulanyi’s concerns, saying that such ‘drama’ should stop.

Kashillingi said, “President Museveni won the election on January 14th. This drama has to end, even series come to an end. Hon. Kyagulanyi’s drama has to come to an end, the country has to move on.”

Kyagulanyi said that he will now take his case to the public court, but Kashillingi maintained that the public decided already and that was on January 14th, 2021, by going to the polls where President Museveni emerged winner, according to the Electoral Commission results.

“They said that President Museveni should lead us for the next five years,” Kashillingi said.

Kashillingi also slammed Kyagulanyi’s claim that court was biased with a pre-determined mind, saying that the NUP president has been in court before and he won.

“When you go to court, you expect to win or lose. There is no draw, the courts don’t become biased because Hon. Kyagulanyi says so

He has been in that court before, when he wins, the courts are okay. When it doesn’t go in his favour, then the courts are biased,” Kashillingi said.