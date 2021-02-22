Security agencies are investigating circumstances under which Robert Kyagulanyi’s armoured car was procured, transported and cleared by tax authorities, highly placed sources have told The Nile Post.

Over the weekend, Kyagulanyi, the NUP president, revealed on his social media that his supporters had fundraised and bought for him an armoured car, one of the latest Toyota Land Cruiser series. It is comparable to the vehicles that make part of President Museveni’s motorcade.

“A few weeks ago, these comrades surprised me when they informed me that they had succeeded in raising enough money for the vehicle, and here it is. I can’t thank you enough,”Kyagulanyi posted on his social media pages on Sunday morning.

Now security agencies have taken interest in the matter, according to reliable sources. According to our sources, security is going to follow the “trail” of the car.

The trail will include following up on the firm through which it was imported, the customs officers and the car, the clearing and forwarding firm that handled the car.

The investigation therefore is likely to suck in Uganda Revenue Authority, highly placed sources told us.

While there is no law that bars anyone from owning an armoured car, a security source told us that such cars would have to be cleared “specially” under our circumstances.

“There are many business people who won armoured cars but they have to first be cleared by security,” the source said.

Sources claimed that they are investigating the possibility that the car was imported through a proxy as a normal one and then “armoured” at a local garage.

It is not the first time that Kyagulanyi is eluding security in the execution of his plans.

Last year when it appeared that he would contest as an independent, he stealthily purchased an existing political party which he used as a vehicle for his presidential bid.

Kyagulanyi, who was the runner-up in the January 14 polls, today revealed that he was withdrawing