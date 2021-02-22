Chinese tech giants, Huawei has announced a new free Artificial Intelligence (AI) study aimed at accelerating training and up-skilling for Uganda’s ICT professionals with the latest industry technologies.

The new Artificial Intelligence course will be available at the Huawei Uganda ICT academy online website for all those interested to study, the company announced.

“The Artificial Intelligence (AI) course is an addition to the already existing Huawei professional certification path which includes on-demand ICT industry courses like Routing and Switching, Cloud computing, wireless, network security, Big Data, Data Communications, among others,” Huawei said in a statement.

The company said they have so far trained over 4000 Ugandan ICT professionals and certified over 1,300 others under its ICT Academies hosted by Makerere, Kyambogo, Nkozi, Gulu, Muni, and Mbarara universities.

The courses started in 2019 and continued in 2020 with new virtual trainings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year, they have added an Artificial Intelligence course under the Huawei Certified Network Associate (HCNA) path.

“The HCNA-Artificial Intelligence course uses a mainstream TensorFlow framework and supports Keras (a high-level neural network API, and deep learning framework written in Python) widely used, powerful, and has excellent compatibility necessary for fast learning,” Huawei noted.

“Learning material from the course involves basic mathematics and machine learning which will

guide students to gradually understand all related techniques of deep learning such as, convolutional neural networks, cyclic neural networks, regularization and optimizers.”

According to Huawei Uganda’s Public Relations Director Gao Jian the new course offers fundamental knowledge and provides industry-specific application that can be used in line with other technologies including 5G among others.

“It is meant to train and certify engineers who can use algorithms, such as machine learning and deep learning algorithms, to design and develop AI products and solutions and make improvement through innovation. Such engineers are competent for sales, marketing, product manager, project management, technical support, and other AI positions,”Gao said.