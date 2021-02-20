Many people will testify that the person they ended up with as their forever is not the person that has ever given them the best sex.

No matter how good the sex is, it can’t always be about sex. You have to let go of that transient pleasure and think about how best you would want your forever to look like.

I have read that sometimes your people don’t get your woman, but only you know what she turns into when you get down to sex.

Do not ever allow sex to blind you to the extent that it is all you see. The people around you often see what you don’t. Before you commit, make sure you have something else you are getting other than a good lay.

Unfortunately, it is through this extreme pleasure that we all came from. Sometimes you meet a person that does you right, and before you know it, the rubber is forgotten, and you have brought other human into a mess of just pleasure.

I am not saying that sex is not as important, no. God knows I love good sex but then what after the amazing sex. Do you just stare at each other or sleep it off? Do you freely talk about it without being called a whore?

Imagine swearing in front of God and your people that you will be with this human for better for worse and when the sex becomes normal, and trust me, it will, you have to go out of and look for someone to talk to.

It should hurt if your husband or wife is not your best friend. No matter what you tell yourself, it should hurt that you have to hide things from your partner, and yet your whole other world knows about them.

Imagine being in bed with a stranger, and all that brings you together is a bond that lasts minutes.

A lifetime commitment must look beyond what sex styles this human has mastered over the years. You must know that you have a friend to talk to about your day on the dry days when sex is not on the table.

Take time and be friends with this human being. A lifetime in a war zone is not all you get because the makeup sex is out of this world.

You need to find a soul that will give you the best sex and will help you raise another human to make the world a better place.

Some people will give you the orgasm of a lifetime but will party till morning and never hold your hand when you are in the labour ward. In fact they will run because all they signed up for were the orgasms.

That woman will squirt for you but will be the first to run when your babies are going through that time when you do not know what to do as a parent.

A person that always runs when there is no more sex is not for a lifetime. You deserve a person that will understand on the days you can’t lift your leg other than thinking that you have been raising it elsewhere.

I know how hard it is to let go of that good lay, but there is so much more to live for. A monster in bed is all good until they keep the same state when your kids are watching.

Nothing hurts more than to have a monster for a father or mother for your children because they can deliver a 69 on a golden plater.

After all the sex styles, you need someone to answer calls without them being about sex.

Till next time, the sex is good, but it is never enough for a lifetime!