Failed singer cum politician Mr. Mosh Ssendi has announced he has quit Radio and TV presentation citing ‘circumstances beyond my control’.

Mosh made the announcement on his social media page, stating that he is not ruling out ever returning to the industry.

The Digi style singer has been presenting at Galaxy FM radio station as well as Serena-based Spark TV.

“No More Galaxy FM and Spark TV for me, reasons beyond my control. It has been a beautiful 8 years at one station filled with fun memories and awesome people doing morning and night and evening shows. The crazy beach parties, running the ball and all,” he said.

“For TV, it has been 4 years of good vibes and great people. Will I ever do Radio again? YES,” he added.

Mosh, as old as the hills has been stuck around TV, and Radio has given a shot at singing and failed miserably.

He recently joined politics and was voted as Lord Councillor for Makindye Division on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket.