Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki has expressed his concern regarding the situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, in an interview with government media.

He said “we are contributing in accordance to our obligation” – without offering details.

The US last month called for the immediate withdrawal of Eritrean troops in Tigray, which borders Eritrea.

Both the Eritrean and Ethiopian governments deny that Eritrean forces are in Tigray.

“We, more than others in the region, have experienced the problem for 80 years. Therefore, peace and stability in Ethiopia is of more concern to us than others,” President Isaias is quoted as saying.

He said Eritrea was “trying our level best to contribute to [the situation in Ethiopia].”

But he did not specify what kind of contribution Eritrea was making.

He termed as “utter madness” how former Tigray ruling party, the TPLF, invaded the northern command of the federal army.

In early 2020, President Isaias had said “we will not fold our hands and sit still concerning matters that develop in Ethiopia”.

Conflict in Tigray region escalated in early November 2020, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive against regional forces in Tigray.

Mr Abiy said the offensive was in response to an attack on a military base housing government troops in Tigray.

The TPLF said it had captured the bases as a pre-emptive strike as it feared federal intervention in Tigray.

At least two million people have been displaced by the conflict and more than 60,000 people have crossed the border to the Sudan.

UN reports that around 4.5 million people in the region require aid urgently.

