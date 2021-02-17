Police have limited Bobi Wine’s procession to the United Nations offices in Kampala to just three people, urging him to desist from gathering people.

While addressing the media on Monday in Kamwokya, Bobi Wine urged Ugandans to join him as he and the party deliver a petition to UN offices in Kololo.

However, Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson says that while he acknowledges Bobi Wine’s right to deliver the petition, he will not be allowed to make a procession.

“The JUN has accepted to receive the petition of Kyagulanyi and the Police has allowed him to go with three (o3) people,” Onyango said.

“We have received information that he is mobilizing his supporters to escort him on a procession to the UN offices in Kololo, processions are banned due to COVID-19,” he added.

According to Onyango, under normal circumstances, Bobi Wine would be required to seek permission from the Inspector General of Police under the POMA.

“Of course permission has not been granted and whoever participates in such an illegality will be arrested and prosecuted in courts of law,” Onyango maintained.