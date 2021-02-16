Democratic Party (DP) President General Norbert Mao has withdrawn his promise of resigning from the party’s top position, a promise he made should his party register less than 15 legislators in Parliament after the 2021 elections.

Mao who before elections stated that the DP was moving on better save the mass defections to the newly founded National Unity Platform (NUP), said he would resign his position with immediate effect if he fails to bring upon at least 15 legislators.

While many people have been waiting for his next course of action owing to the fact that DP did not make the target, Mao has disowned such a promise.

“I won’t resign despite getting less than 15 MPs as I promised, that would be abdication. I abandoned that promise long before the 2021 elections after key DP leaders warned me never to repeat such a statement,” Mao said.

At the start of the campaigns, Mao’s DP lost over 10 MPs to NUP who included members of the executive like Mathias Mpuuga, and Betty Nambooze Bakireke.