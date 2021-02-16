The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has declined a request to meet up with the European Union delegation to Uganda, saying that previous engagements have not yielded any results.

A letter dated January 29, 2021, that has been accessed by the Nile Post, shows that the head of the EU delegation to Uganda, Ambassador Attilio Pacifici wrote to the FDC Secretary General Nandala Mafabi, proposing a meeting between the leadership of FDC and EU heads of mission in Uganda to discuss ‘the political situation in the aftermath of the general elections.’

According to the letter, Ambassador Pacifici requested that the meeting takes place within the first two weeks of February.

With the month of February now in its third week, Nile Post understands that the FDC has declined to host the EU delegation, saying that such meetings yield close to nothing.

While addressing the press on Monday afternoon at the FDC party headquarters in Najjanakumbi, Harold Kaija, the FDC deputy secretary-general confirmed this claim.

“That one can also be added. But apart from that, we are very busy. As a party, we want to chase things where we expect to see results. We don’t want meetings we’re we talk and nothing happens,” Kaija said.

Kaija said that Ugandans are asking them about what is next and they cannot put this on hold to meet up with the EU, which he said has become a barking dog that does not bite.

” We are handling critical issues but we shall meet with them after settling what we are doing,” Kaija said.

Sources in the FDC told this website that the party leadership is disappointed with the EU delegates, who they accuse of failing to act on the things they talk about in such meetings.

The EU delegation met up with the FDC and other contesting parties in the run-up to the January 14th election and even after the election, they have met with the National Unity Platform leadership to discuss the current political situation.

Last week, the EU parliament held a special meeting on Uganda where they passed 19 resolutions which included sanctions against individuals who they say violated human rights in Uganda.