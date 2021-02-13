President Museveni has said security agencies are responsible for the people who have in the past been reported as missing.

Addressing the country on the current security situation, Museveni said that because of the November 18 and 19 deadly protests that were sparked by the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, security deployed heavily within the Kampala Metropolitan Area and other parts of the country.

He said the heavy deployment was meant to ensure peace during the January,14 polls.

“Because of the misbehavior and plans to destablise the election, security forces deployed heavily. In the case of Kampala, we brought a commando unit that had been exemplary in Somalia. Towards the elections, we had new schemes of criminality. They would attack buildings and security personnel,” Museveni said on Saturday evening.

The President noted that the missing people were arrested by either the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), the intelligence wing of the UPDF or by the commando units.

“There were people who were arrested by CMI. They were in 2 categories which involved 177 who were granted bail or released. Another are 65 still being investigated. Their names should be made public so that this talk of disappearance is answered,” he said.

According to the president, another group of people were arrested by the commandos from Kyotera, Mpigi, Nakasongola and Kampala and noted these were 59 in number whereas 15 others arrested from Mukono have since been released.

President Museveni insisted that these people are not missing as it has been reported but noted they are in safe hands of security.

“Therefore, the talk of disappearance should be ignored because it can’t happen under the NRM. Even if a mistake is made it will be addressed and answered. There is nothing we do and hide,” he said.

“I was hearing in the papers that there is a stampede on the issue of disappearance. Every Ugandan under NRM will be accounted for.”

Museveni’s remarks are a sigh of relief to relatives of some of the victims who were worried about the whereabouts of their loved ones, many of whom have been missing for over a month or so.

Matters were made worse a few weeks ago when the Internal Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odongo told parliament that security doesn’t know the whereabouts of 31 of the 44 missing people.

He said investigations into their disappearance were ongoing.

It now remains to be seen as to when the people who have been missing will be arraigned in courts of law since the president has admitted that they are with security.