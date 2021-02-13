The Chief of Training and Recruitment in the UPDF Brig Christopher Bbosa has presided over the pass out of 164 graduates of military police at military Police Training School(MPTS) Masindi.

The training that started on the 5th Oct 20 was aimed at equipping the trainees with knowledge on how to implement, supervise, enforce lawful orders and maintain general military discipline.

Bbosa congratulated the graduates and told them that the course they had just completed bridges their previous and future career progression.

He urged the graduands to venture into research, continuous reading and further training so as to develop individual and collective diverse competences to handle unique encounters.

“The skill demonstrations are a testimony that the trainees have been given a good foundation on which they can build on and such training speaks loudly to the continued professionalisation drive in the UPDF”,he added.

The Commandant Military Police Training School Lt Col Amon B Kagina advised them to enforce discipline within UPDF units, regiments/squadrons.

He appealed to the graduands to go out to their units, regiments and squadrons unlock and put into use what they have been imparted into while undergoing the short but intensive course, and the rest will be history.

“Never underestimate your potential while executing assigned tasks, however, be confident but humble while you serve your country Uganda,” said Kagina.