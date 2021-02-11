The Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has said that the falling Covid-19 positive cases represent the peak of the first wave of the epidemic in Uganda and that this will be followed by an emergency of a second wave.

Several analysts and members of the public have been concerned about the falling Covid-19 positive cases in the country with the Ministry of Health reporting less than 50 cases daily since the second week of January 2021 which is far less than the daily cases that were recorded all through December 2020.

Addressing the press at the Uganda Media Centre on Thursday, minister Aceng said that this phenomenon is not unique to Uganda and that the country scientists accurately predicted its occurrence after January.

Dr. Aceng said that regardless of the reliability of the biological and social explanations, it’s important that Ugandans appreciate that the pandemic comes in waves and the peak period between November 2020 and early January 2021 represented the close of the 1st wave of the pandemic.

“The falling numbers, therefore, represent a punctuation consistent with our seasonal variation patterns, that is likely to be followed by the emergence of what we shall consider as the 2nd wave,” Dr. Aceng said.

Dr. Aceng said that that the 2nd wave might initially occur as isolated surges in different communities and population groups but could also later merge into another singular wave, nationally.

“Uganda, just like other countries globally is therefore not yet safe,” Aceng said.

On Wednesday, Uganda confirmed 28 positive COVID-19 cases, pushing the total of confirmed positive cases since the outbreak to 39,911. Uganda has also confirmed 328 fatalities since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Uganda.

In November last year, Uganda commenced home-based care of COVID-19 patients according to Dr. Aceng this was recommended for newly confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients with no symptoms or mild illness and so far 22 districts are implementing this.

“The 22 districts that are implementing home-based care for COVID-19 patients include Kampala, Mukono, Kamuli, Adjumani, Koboko, Lamwo, Lira, Arua, Yumbe, Moyo, Kalangala, Kasese, Obongi, Bukomasimbi, Madi- Okollo, Bushenyi, Mbale, Kiryandongo, Kabarole, Isingiro, Kamwenge, and Kyegegwa,” Aceng said.