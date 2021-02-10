Parliament has halted the passing of a Shs 291 billion supplementary budget part of which was for procurement of the long awaited vaccine of Covid-19 and procurement of new ambulances among others.

The decision to halt the passing of the budget was made after the chairperson of Uganda Land Commission Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki wrote a protest letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, disowning the list of people presented to Parliament that were to be compensated for selling land to government.

In the report presented by the Vice Chairperson of the Budget Committee, Patrick Isiagi, Shs 91 billion was to cater for the compensation while State House had asked for Shs 2.7 billion to procure anti-tick vaccines, Shs 12.8 billion had been allocated to the Office of the Prime Minister to cater for the Northern Uganda Social Action Fund, while Shs 10 billion to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

The Electoral Commission asked for Shs 55 billion to gazette the winners in the 2021 polls and collect polling materials from the field.

It was the Shs 12 billion that had been allocated to compensate tycoons Medard Kiconco (of Lusanja) and Dodovico Mwanje (of Ndeeba) that forced the House to halt the passing of the budget after the Uganda Land Commission chairperson Beatrice Byenkya questioned the claims.