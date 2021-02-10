The Uganda Police has announced that a number of people have resorted to fleecing Ugandans by selling them fake visas to Sweden.

In a statement from CID, police state that unsuspecting Ugandans are parting with huge sums of money to leave for Sweden only to find their visas cannot even leave Kampala.

“The said fraudsters operate in such a way that they obtain money from the victims and in turn promise to process and issue them with Swedish Visas and work permits,” the statement reads in part.

“Police have so far received a number of complaints from various victims, and we have commenced investigations into the matter under CID headquarters GEF 1180/2020,” the statement continues.

According to police, culprits have been identified, profiled and efforts are underway to ensure they are arrested and brought to book.

“We appeal to the public to be on the lookout and report any person suspected to be involved in such fraudulent tractions to CID headquarters,” the statement says.

“We also appeal to members of the Public to seek consular services from the Embassies or officially designated places.”