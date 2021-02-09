The Commissioner-General of Uganda Prisons Services, Dr Johnson Byabashaija has made new appointments and sent some senior officers on leave.

In the announcement seen by the Nile Post, Stephen Lugonda, has been appointed acting Commissioner of Prisons, Human Resource Planning and Development.

Fred Kajubi Kayongo, regional prisons commander mid-central has been transferred to prisons headquarters in the directorate of Human Resource Management for duty.

He hands over the region to Godfrey Obbo, DPC Mityana, who has appointed regional Prisons Commander, Mid-Central Region.

Robert Jolly Bamutura, Regional Prisons Commander, North Western Region has been transferred to Central Region as Regional Prisons Commander.

He hands over the region to Henry Natwaluma,on leave, who is now appointed Regional Prisons Commander, North Western Region.

According to the changes, Deogratious Sabba, the officer in Charge, Uganda Prisons farm Ibuga has gone on leave pending retirement at own request.

He hands over the station to Godfrey Kumakech,o fficer in Charge, Uganda Prisons Farm Mubuku, who is now appointed Officer in Charge, Uganda Prison Farm Ibuga.

David Charles Opio, DPC Gulu, is appointed regional Prisons Commander North Eastern Region.He takes over from Sam Edotu, who proceeds on accumulated leave.

Alfred Alula the officer in Charge, Uganda Prisons Otuke has been appointed staff officer, regional prisons headquarters, Northern Region.

Francis Lwanga, the Officer in Charge, Uganda Prison Ntungamo has been transferred to Uganda Prisons Farm Mubuku as Officer in Charge.

Anita Karungi,Officer in Charge, Uganda Prison Buwambo, has been transferred to Uganda Prisons Ntungamo as Officer in Charge.

She hands over the Station to Victoria Achan, Uganda Prisons Luzira Women, who is now appointed Officer in Charge Uganda Prisons Buwambo.

Walter Atuzo,Officer in Charge U.G Prison, Fort Portal is appointed DPC Mityana and he will hand over the station to Patrick Busulwa who is appointed Officer in Charge Fort Portal.

Deogratious Muhonde who is on leave has been appointed Staff Officer Mid-northern region and he takes over from Felix Akoko Okwanga who proceeds on leave pending retirement.

Bosco Nuwagaba from Uganda Prison Farm Ibuga has been appointed Officer in Charge Kamuge. He takes over from Patrick Epila who was transferred to Uganda Prisons Otuke as Officer in Charge.

Suzan Atim ASP Uganda Prison Mbarara women is transferred to Uganda Prisons Masaka Women as Officer in Charge. She takes over from Ruth Georgina Kaahwa POI who proceeds on accumulated leave.

Proscovia Eryenyu Uganda Prisons Jinja remand has been appointed Officer in Charge Uganda Prisons Butiti. She takes over from Peter Joseph Ogwang POI who will go on accumulated leave.

Among other changes, Deodato Ateine who is currently on leave has been transferred to Uganda Prison Mbale Main for duty.

Byabashaija instructed the Director Administration to take appropriate action without delays adding that all leave shall be taken strictly outside the stations.

“The Regional Prisons Commanders where possible should supervise the handing and taking over.These orders take immediate effect,”he said.