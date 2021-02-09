I am not sure I know anything as frustrating as an attempt to give Samson Kasumba advice.

First of all it’s because I don’t know if there is any one who knows my life as I know it and by extension I know what is the best way to live this my life.

Second, I am sure every one has a personal copy of life. I have always imagined that if any idea is so good you, its owner, have a place to employ it; meaning your life. So now you know why I am not the type to be bullied on Twitter.

I am very thick skinned I can hold my own. In my mind, you throw arrows, I open my skin, take them, run away with them, and let you have the pain of both losing your arrows and inflicting zero damage.

I have also learned from my professor that you do very well to squeeze those you debate into a small room with one exit door marked: insult him. The moment you insult someone you demonstrate that you have accepted that civil debate is not what you can handle so you go ghetto.

It’s a sign you lost, have accepted it, so you then plan to destroy. It’s clear you are playing chess, you can’t win, you then elect to lift the entire chess board and throw away all the chess pieces on the board in frustration. Now winners don’t do that.

They stay on the board and use their brains to win the chess game. For you to do that then turn around and celebrate victory is stuff for lunatics and I am not suggesting that they are not humans.

All I am saying is that they are not top-grade human beings. We both know you are not campaigning to go to that category of Ugandans.

Now what I was saying on social media that may have gotten under the skin of a few, not that I am surprised it did, was that Hon Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu is an incredible human being with a life story very rare in world news. I don’t remember if I know anyone who begun life as this great man did, ending up as a presidential candidate of their nation.

I have said this often that the riff-raff is not a place people go to to start a mission to ran for the top office in your land. This is where he begun, managed to bomb out of there and make myself into a boxer before he elected to do music and making a fortune out of it.

He has had some substance abuse issues but you have to know the ghetto to know that in there that’s a given. No one is perfect. Not you not I.

What is remarkable is that he managed to get out of there and become a member of parliament by a huge margin. The hardest side of things is that he believed he could win before he run.

When you analyse his strategy, you know he knew exactly what he was doing. For this man that was not the end. He chose to believe the more. We all know that to run for the top office in Uganda is a guarantee for a specific treatment.

That is what has stopped many from doing so: fear of that treatment. Not Bobi. He is a very courageous and gutsy young man. His brain is the: bring it on boss type of brain. I mean all of it.

I don’t know many people who would run for office after the Arua treatment which was meant to say stay in your lane young man. He was not about to.

That stubbornness couched in self belief is not common especially so if you are originally from the ghettos. Ghettos kill self-belief and self-esteem. Some how his survived the riff-raff.

That is a miracle. I think we are lucky we have lived to share space and time with this incredible human being. That said, I have never believed that State House of a place like Uganda is one where you send people to learn managing nations.

You have no guarantee they will learn just that. More so if you have a nation that needs to speed up and fix the way our does. Uganda is complex! To send someone fresh and inexperienced in the art of governing, which can be learned, is to do them and the nation no good. You may spoil both them and the nation.

I would hope that for their and the nation’s good you would place them somewhere close to the heat, get them to learn the basics then send them in when the ability to make massive mistakes born of naivety and inexperience has been polished off. I am also aware that we have many in here who don’t mind gambling on the big ones.

Those who think, no we have the time. Send in anyone they will learn. If they do not, we try again as if playing cards and saying pick and play…Uganda is not exactly that.

Look, we have sent in a few and they learned the all the wrong things and a few good ones remember? Well, if this piece is not what you want, then pick and play…