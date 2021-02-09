The Supreme Court has dismissed an application in which National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi sought to add new evidence to the election petition challenging Museveni’s election as the president of Uganda.

Kyagulanyi had sought court’s permission to be allowed to add new evidence to the petition arguing that he was under house arrest for a number of days, there were several electoral offences committed and that Museveni was not qualified to stand for presidency.

In their application, Kyagulanyi’s lawyers sought court to allow them add evidence to the fact that Museveni’s appointment of a new deputy Inspector General of Police, Emyooga presidential initiative on job and wealth creation among others were used by the President for his benefit and re-election.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, the panel of nine justices of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny Dollo threw out the petition for holding no water.

“This court finds that the matters raised in the proposed amendment and the alleged committed electoral offences are already pleaded for in the petition. Court also finds that the issue of the qualification of the first respondent is a matter which came outside the time allocated for filing of the petition,” Justice Stella Amoko Arach who read the ruling on behalf of the justices said.

The justices of the Supreme Court however noted they would give the detailed ruling including reasons for the same while delivering the judgment in the petition filed by Kyagulanyi’s lawyers.

The court will now on Thursday hold a pre-hearing session in order to iron out some matters ad also agree on issues to be determined during the main petition before the hearing begins.