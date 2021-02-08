The Minister for ICT and National Guidance Judith Nabakooba has urged Ugandans to move on from the elections and look out for already existing government opportunities.

With the election calendar for all elective positions in the country having come to an end on February 3rd, 2021, Nabakooba said that it is now time for everyone to work towards nation building.

Nabakooba made these remarks in her weekly presser held at the Ministry of ICT head offices in Kampala.

“I congratulate all those that actively participated in their civic duties. My humble appeal to everyone is that let us return to our regular routines of work and duty towards our families and country. Let everyone look out for the existing government opportunities starting with the Sub-county level,” Nabakooba said.

Nabakooba said that government has put a lot of resources at the Sub-county level such as the Myoga funds, Youth Livelihood funds among others.

“Go to your Sub-county and demand to be given information on how you can be part of these opportunities,” Nabakooba added.

Nabakooba however warned that as the country goes back to work, the public should be aware that Covid-19 is still around and it kills.

The ICT minister urged Ugandans not to drop their guard in regards of maintaining the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while carrying out their day-to-day tasks.