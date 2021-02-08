Former Aruu County Member of Parliament Samuel Odonga Otto has resigned to his recent defeat in the parliamentary elections.

Otto, who has represented Aruu County in parliament for the last 20 years was trounced by Christopher Komaketch, an independent candidate who polled 9,327 votes against Otto’s 5,953 votes.

Speaking almost a month after his defeat, Otto said he is now “stronger in defeat”.

“We are stronger than we can imagine. Recently I lost an election but I love the way the human mind incredibly adjusts,” he said.

“I am stronger in defeat than I thought I was and gladly take on unfolding life challenges. After 20 years on a fast lane let me take the slow lane. Time to be led,” he added.

Following his defeat, Otto became seriously ill, collapsing at Pader Police Station on January 20th, where he had been recording a statement regarding his escape from custody.

He was hastily transferred to Nairobi hospital for further examination and treatment.