Cabinet spokesperson and Minister for ICT Judith Nabakooba has said that it is illegal for parents to keep their children at home when schools finally re-open on March 1st.

Last week, President Yoweri Museveni finally allowed schools to reopen for non-candidate classes in a staggered manner, starting with semi-candidates (P6, S3, S5) and later for other classes.

In her weekly press brief held on Sunday, Nabakooba noted that there have been reports of children who are engaged in child labor, whose parents would prefer to continue making money instead of resuming school.

Nabakooba said that this will not be allowed.

“All children that have been cleared to resume physical interactions at school on March 1st have to be supported to start. Parents and all community members need to understand that it is illegal to keep school going children at home when schools resume,” Nabakooba said.

Nabakooba said that parents should use this time to start preparing for school and advised that all parents should recall their children from wherever they are.

Nabakooba also said that children who are currently being engaged in any form of child labor should stop immediately because this is also illegal.

Last week, the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni said that children in kindergarten / nursery schools will not be resuming school until the COVID-19 pandemic is over because they are vulnerable to respiratory infections and yet they can not maintain Standard Operating Procedures.

Nabakooba urged parents of such kindergarten children to now take on the mantle and nurture their children from home where they are safer.

“Home and community are the best placed for children’s early learning. This is the time for parents to do their part by taking full responsibility for their children,” Nabakooba said.