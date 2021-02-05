Former Leader of Opposition in Parliament Wafula Ogutu this morning raised a very interesting idea on his Facebook page.

The former Bukhooli County Central Member of Parliament in a recent interview said he enjoys internet lately, whether it is during the day or late in the nights.

And it is of no surprise that he has taken off a not so busy schedule to share “knowledge” with the youth in the light on the ongoing scenarios post-election.

In a short post update, Ogutu stated thus;

“There should be economic consequences for businesses belonging to supporters of the military junta. Why continue to empower those who see us enemies? Identify and boycott. No contacts, no violence.”

I must congratulate him on producing a very brilliant idea (Not that he never does), which is however very far away from logic.

I am one of the people that subscribe to the inspiration of Oguttu and colleagues who started out small and ended up with an enormous project of the Daily Monitor Publications.

Oguttu before persuading colleagues to move on with him from their respective job posts had sojourned at Weekly Topic, taught at Makerere University under prof Mamdani, and again returned at the Weekly Topic where he based to launch his biggest dream.

After several years of sinking so much effort and dedication into Daily Monitor, Oguttu and colleagues managed to allocate the project its own premises and with the help of Uganda Development Bank (UDB) were able to acquire a printing press, the result of all this is the Daily Monitor Newspaper you all see on the streets.

Oguttu has been lucky enough to remain a shareholding member of the NMG after he and colleagues sold shares and he has been lucky enough to achieve his retirement at the time he wanted.

Today, Oguttu has side businesses (Oh yeah) including Two primary schools in his home area Bugiri.

During an interview with Daily Monitor recently, he bragged that he oversees these schools via phone “because he does what pleases him, as opposed to stressing about the work.”

Oguttu, whose business attracts both clients from NRM and opposition, now has a very brilliant idea, he suggests we should boycott businesses of those who support NRM.

Oguttu, who started small and with the help of UDB, managed to achieve bigger, employ so many people irrespective of their political affiliations, now has a genius idea that we should suffocate the businesses of certain Ugandans who have also been helped by UDB to start up, just because they love Museveni and NRM.

Oguttu, who knows how much his businesses have helped the families of his employees, now is ingenious enough to implore Ugandans to boycott businesses making differences in other families because he does not like that they support NRM.

Oguttu, who says he wants to engage in farming bamboo, passion fruits, yams, and watermelon now says the rest who have the same ideas do not matter, we should not buy any watermelons from them if they support NRM, we should boycott them quickly.

Ogutu says he would have loved to retire at 55 years, he is now 68 years and has literally retired, thanks to his good work, and now he says it is right time we fail anyone who has such a plan because they support NRM.

To him, the only thing that matters is his entrenched hate for NRM, that whichever good person exists, and is trying to make out a life for themselves while employing others and contributing to their overall welfare, should suffer the consequences of their personal decision to support a party of their choice!

The various people employed in these businesses can go home and watch the boycott take down the regime he so much hates! While he wakes up at 9 am to check the internet and reads funny comments (He said this in Monitor Interview).

Oguttu makes a very brilliant point but the logic weighing scale has refused to balance.

The same man wants to start an online publication as he said! How does someone have so many brilliant ideas for his economic wellbeing and when he comes to the public, he suggests that people should terminate their livelihood? I have not seen anything strange.

All the same, Oguttu still has so much time, to organize himself and start tutoring youth on how they can start small and how they can use the opportunities of UDB to finance their start-ups as well.

Otherwise, I like his idea, unfortunately, it is the wrong one.

The writer is a civil servant

Twitter: @NellyKapo