The international Crimes Division has set March 30 2021 as the date for the pre trial hearing of charges against Rwenzururu King Charles Mumbere and his royal guards.

Mumbere and 62 royal guards were charged with murder and terrorism following the November 2016 clash between the army and royal guards in Kasese which left more than 100 people dead.

During a pre trial conference held in Jinja based Kirinya Prison, Justice Eva Luswata advised all parties to put together every necessary document such that by 30th they are ready for the trial.

During the session on Thursday, court was informed that five suspects have since died in prison.

Justice Luswata advised that the state and defence legal team should followup the matter to the dot and prepare the necessary documents such that by 30th March the pre trial hearing kicks off.

The judge was also concerned by the minors who are still appearing on the charge sheet.

Former Rwenzururu premier Thembo Kitsumbire asked court to revisit the bail conditions which were given to them four years ago preventing him and Mumbere from going to back to Kasese.

Unlike their co-accused who granted bail last month, the 62 royal guards shall spent more days on remand untill their bail application is heard before 30th March 2021.