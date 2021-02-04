Uganda’s president has ordered the suspension of a multi-million dollar fund set up by donor countries, after complaining that it is run by foreigners and undermines Uganda’s sovereignty.

In a letter, Mr Museveni ordered the police to investigate how the finance ministry had allowed foreign donors to have what he called a “free rein” to choose which activities to finance, without needing the consent of the government.

The Democratic Governance Facility is funded by seven donors, including the European Union.

Its suspension could have a dramatic impact as it helps finance many grass-roots organisations that focus on democracy and human rights.

Mr Museveni won a sixth elected term last month. His main rival Bobi Wine said the election was rigged but Mr Museveni said it was the fairest vote ever.

Source: BBC