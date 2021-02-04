President Museveni, early this year, directed the immediate suspension of the activities of the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF), the largest pool of donor funding to non-governmental organisations in Uganda over what has been termed as financing of subversive activities.

According to Museveni’s letter, DGF operates a Shs 500 billion fund on which many Non Governmental Organisations and government agencies draw operational costs.

Sources within the civil society told Nile Post that Museveni’s decision could lead to a closure of more than 100 organisations and affect some of the projects run by agencies in his government.

Below is a list of organisations/agencies likely to be affected by DGF’s suspension;