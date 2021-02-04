President Museveni, early this year, directed the immediate suspension of the activities of the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF), the largest pool of donor funding to non-governmental organisations in Uganda over what has been termed as financing of subversive activities.
According to Museveni’s letter, DGF operates a Shs 500 billion fund on which many Non Governmental Organisations and government agencies draw operational costs.
Sources within the civil society told Nile Post that Museveni’s decision could lead to a closure of more than 100 organisations and affect some of the projects run by agencies in his government.
Below is a list of organisations/agencies likely to be affected by DGF’s suspension;
- ActionAid International-Uganda (AAIU)
- Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (Acode)
- African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME)
- Africa Freedom of Information Centre (AFIC)
- African Centre for Energy and Mineral Policy (ACEMP)
- African Centre for Trade and Development (ACTADE)
- African Centre for Treatment & Rehabilitation of Torture Victims (ACTV)
- African Leadership Institute (AFLI)
- African Youth Initiative Network (AYINET)
- Akina Mama wa Afrika (AMwA)
- Alliance for Finance Monitoring (ACFIM)
- Alliance of Mayors and Municipal Leaders’ Initiative for Community Action on AIDS at the Local Level (AMICAALL)
- Amuria District Development Agency (ADDA)
- Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU)
- Center for Governance and Economic Development (CEGED)
- Centre for Basic Research (CBR)
- Centre for Women in Governance (CEWIGO)
- Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG)
- Community Driven Network Uganda (CODNET)
- Community Integrated Development Initiative (CIDI)
- Ecological Christian Organization (ECO)
- Food Rights Alliance (FRA)
- Global Rights Alert (GRA)
- Gulu Women Economic Development and Globalisation (GWED-G)
- Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda (HRNJ-U)
- Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER)
- International Center for Transitional Justice (ICTJ)
- Justice Defenders
- Judiciary (JLOS)
- Kabarole Research & Resource Centre (KRC)
- Kapchorwa Civil Society Organisation Alliance (KACSOA)
- Kind Initiative for Development (KIND-UG)
- Kituo Cha Katiba: Eastern Africa Centre for Constitutional Development (KcK)
- Legal Aid Service Providers Network (LASPNET)
- Maendeleo ya Jamii (MYJ)
- Muslim Centre for Justice Law (MCJL)
- National Coalition for Human Rights Defenders Uganda (NCHRD-U)
- Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy Uganda (NIMD)
- Penal Reform International (PRI)
- Platform for Labour Action (PLA)
- Restless Development Uganda (RD)
- Rwenzori Anti-Corruption Coalition (RAC)
- Rwenzori Forum for Peace and Justice (RFPJ)
- Teso Anti-Corruption Coalition (TAC)
- Teso Religious Leaders Efforts for Peace and Reconciliation (TERELEPAR)
- The Apac Anti-Corruption Coalition (TAACC)
- The Human Rights Centre Uganda (HRCU)
- The Women’s International Peace Centre (WIPC)
- Transparency International Uganda (TIU)
- Uganda Association of Women Lawyers (FIDA-UGANDA)
- Uganda Debt Network (UDN)
- Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC)
- Uganda Media Women’s Association (UMWA)
- Uganda National NGO Forum (UNNGOF)
- Uganda Project Implementation & Management Centre (UPIMAC)
- Uganda Radio Network (URN)
- Uganda Women’s Network (UWONET)
- Westminister Foundation For Democracy (WFD)
- Wizarts Foundation (Wizart)
- World Voices Uganda (WVU)
