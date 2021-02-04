The Inspector-General of Police, John Martin Okoth Ochola has asked police commanders to ensure observation, promotion and protection of human rights while carrying out the force’s work.

“A huge investment has been placed on you and we expected dividends from you. I expect you to add value to the organization and to the wider community by being able observe, promote and protect human rights,” Ochola said on Thursday at a function to pass out 44 police commanders after completing a four -month Intermediate Command and Staff Court course at the Senior Command and Staff College, Bwebajja in Wakiso district.

The police chief said the force attaches a lot of importance in training adding that such courses are meant to streamline commanders in the right path in fulfilling the force’s mandate.

“Professionalism is only possible if one is knowledgeable, ethical and skilled. Knowledge can’t be achieved without training to enable officers remain relevant in the changing dynamics of the society.”

The police chief’s remarks come at a time when security forces, especially police are on the spot over human rights violation during their operations.

The law and enforcement body has come under scrutiny over the same but since being appointed as the Inspector General of Police in 2018, John Martins Okoth Ochola has embarked on ensuring the tainted image of the force is rectified.

Speaking at the function, the deputy police Director in charge of Human Resource Development, Elly Womanya said the training is a continuation of the force’s efforts in fulfilling the mandate of human resource development to impart skills to personnel in their various areas of specialty.

“We have other courses for officers in the offing. This goes a long way to emphasize importance of imparting skills so that thet perform duties diligently. We hope the officers put the skills gained into practice,”Womanya said.

The course

The four-month was course that started in September 2020 had officers at the rank of

Superintendent of Police at positions of Division/ District Police Commanders(DPCs).

The participants got skills in leadership, management, command and operations; human rights, management of crime and investigations and intelligence among others.