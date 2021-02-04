The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed all heads of Uganda’s missions abroad to boost their security and screen all their visitors following threats from Ugandans in the diaspora.

In a letter dated January 20, 2021 from the Foreign Affairs ministry permanent secretary, Patrick S. Mugoya, said that they have witnessed threats which are directed at their missions and diplomats abroad ‘from various dissident and opposition groups’ and therefore security needs to be boosted for their own safety.

“I am writing to direct you to take precautionary security measures and screen visitors to your respective Missions before admitting them into the premises,” Mugoya noted in the letter.

The foreign affairs ministry also asked Missions that face such threats to report them to relevant authorities for investigation and provision of adequate security.

The letter follows an incident at the Uganda Mission in Geneva where a Ugandan woman, upon admission to the embassy began to shout derogatory remarks about the political leadership and situation in Uganda.

The lady, armed with words and a red beret, in a video clip that later circulated on social media sought to address the ambassador about the political situation in Uganda.