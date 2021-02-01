The First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports Janet Museveni has reiterated that the government was not going to open schools immediately after elections.

Ms. Museveni made the statements while addressing the NRM caucus at Kololo Airstrip on Saturday.

According to Ms. Museveni, it would not be a right thing for the government to just declare schools open, after elections.

“About re-opening of schools, we must be guided in this period of Covid-19 by the President, Ministry of Health, and all stakeholders. We could not just open schools after elections as if all is okay without consultations,” she said.

She asked MPs to support and explain to the public the government’s position on the re-opening of schools and higher institutions of learning.

The Minister warned against sending children to school before a comprehensive analysis and recommendation of the way forward by experts.

“On Monday, the cabinet will discuss the issue of re-opening schools and will let you know after that. What we must all remember is that we should not look at education as a business enterprise,” Hon. Janet Museveni said.