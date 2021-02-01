I don’t know what charges the AG will press against Sibhat Nega. In a country where there is no distinction between justice & vengeance, anything is possible – look at the show trials of the last decade.

But if govt is to give him a fair trial, conviction may not be as easy. pic.twitter.com/6Yx95PIFNu

— Awol Allo (@awolallo) January 10, 2021