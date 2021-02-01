The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech has issued directives in regards to reports of Ugandans picked up by security personnel before, during and after the general election.

There have been several reports of several people, especially opposition supporters whose whereabouts are not known after being picked by suspected security personnel driving numberless drone vehicles from several parts of the country.

Relatives to many of these victims have reported cases of missing persons.

On Monday, the deputy police chief said he had directed the CID Director AIGP Grace Akullo and her Crime Intelligence counterpart, AIGP Chris Serunjoji Damulira to investigate the matter and report back to him.

“I have instructed our people, the Director of CID and the Director of Crime Intelligence to give me the list of anybody who has been arrested and is in the cells of any of our security agencies,”Lokech said.

The Internal Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odongo and the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola last week found a hard time answering questions from journalists about the whereabouts of the people arrested by security.

Whereas the minister asked journalists to be specific on the names of the missing persons and details regarding the place and dates when they were abducted, some of these were provided but he didn’t have definite answers and referred the media to the CID Director, AIGP Grace Akullo who was also in attendance.

For IGP Ochola responded by asking journalists whether the relatives of the missing persons had reported cases at the respective police stations and whether they had been given case reference numbers.

However, on Monday, the deputy police chief said he had tasked that the two police directors report back to him immediately with a response.

“I have also instructed that those people if found to be a threat to security must be brought before courts of law and this must be done within 48 hours as stipulated by our regulations,”Lokech said.