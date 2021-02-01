The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed, in acting capacities, 15 Chief Magistrates, in a move to boost service delivery in the courts as well as operationalize more magisterial areas.

Judiciary’s Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu, said the newly appointed officers would be deployed soon after they accept the appointments.

“The latest appointments are mostly intended to address the staffing gaps in the magisterial areas especially in view of the anticipated election-related petitions with strict timelines,” Langa said.

Some of the Chief Magistrates appointed include Robert Mukanza currently deployed in Kyenjojo, Joan Aciro(Kira), John Kavuma Mugagga( Nakaseke) and Sarah Basemera(Nabweru).

The 15 new Chief Magistrates will now await new deployments by the judiciary’s Chief Registrar.

The judiciary currently has only 42 of the 100 Chief Magistrates in its structure.

While swearing in members of the Judicial Service Commission in Kampala on January 21, the Chief Justice, Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny – Dollo, said the desire of the judiciary today would be to have at least a Chief Magistrate per district and a Magistrate Grade One per constituency.

The Chief Justice also said Uganda needs the structure of the Court of Appeal Justices to be increased from the current 15 to 32, and that of the High Court judges to be increased from 82 to 150.