National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi has notified the Supreme Court of his impending intention to challenge Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni’s re-election as the President of Uganda.

The final results of the 2021 presidential elections released later this week indicated that the incumbent, President Museveni got 6,042898 votes representing 58.38% whereas the runners up, Kyagulanyi got 3631437 votes representing 35.08%.

However, on Friday, Kyagulanyi filed a formal notification to the highest court in the land of his impending challenge to the results of the January 14 election.

The judiciary spokesperson, Solomon Muyita confirmed that Kyagulanyi’s team of lawyers will file their petition on Monday.

Kyagulanyi has for the past two or so weeks been protesting against the results of the January 14 polls saying the election was marred with irregularities.

“Gen Museveni should have left that office by yesterday but because he is trying to hoodwink Ugandans, he is there. A year is too long for him to be ousted as I speak and tomorrow is too far. I charge you MPs to continue with the move that you are on,” Kyagulanyi said last week as he met over 50 MPs elected on the NUP ticket.

Whereas the law gives a period of 14 days for one to challenge the presidential election, the National Unity Platform principal had taken long to file the petition, prompting reports that there were disagreements among the party bigwigs on the way forward after losing the election.

The Inspector-General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola recently labeled Kyagulanyi as being disgruntled before warning him against making reckless statements and asked that he seeks redress from courts of law.

We are aware of alarming assertions by disgruntled former presidential candidates, that the election was marred with fraud and irregularities. They are spreading false information and disinformation to try to influence public perception and promote hatred,”Ochola said.

“From a security point of view, such unfounded claims have a potential of fanning violence in our communities. We do strongly discourage such acts and do advise the candidates to seek redress before the courts of law.”